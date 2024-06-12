Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 220,783 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $54,860,000 after purchasing an additional 47,629 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 30,798.9% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 330,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $81,998,000 after purchasing an additional 328,932 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $9.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.83. The stock had a trading volume of 65,784,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,532,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $573.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.32. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

