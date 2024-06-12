Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Shares Down 10.7%

Shares of Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) traded down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). 23,335,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 23,631,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Tertiary Minerals Trading Down 10.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £3.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.10.

About Tertiary Minerals

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

