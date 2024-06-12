Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lands’ End in a research note issued on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Lands’ End’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lands’ End’s FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $514.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 9.35%.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Lands’ End Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $441.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lands’ End by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 18,352 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 37.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

