Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Down to $0.88

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.88, but opened at $0.84. Tellurian shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 2,429,053 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TELL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tellurian from $2.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Tellurian Trading Down 7.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $681.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.68.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

