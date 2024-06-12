Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $140.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.60% from the stock’s previous close.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.58.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $121.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.29 and a 200 day moving average of $100.67. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $121.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,563. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

