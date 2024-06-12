Tandem Group (LON:TND) Trading 1.1% Higher

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 177 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 177 ($2.25). 80 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.23).

Tandem Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 188.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 178.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.68 million, a PE ratio of -769.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86.

About Tandem Group

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

