Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Lowered by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,175,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.8% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Third Point LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $122,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM traded up $7.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.98. The stock had a trading volume of 20,250,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,935,154. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $176.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.20. The firm has a market cap of $897.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

