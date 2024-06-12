Syverson Strege & Co Purchases Shares of 360,752 Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 360,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,372,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.6% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Syverson Strege & Co owned approximately 1.18% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFGR. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.95. 384,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,014. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

