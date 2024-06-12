Syverson Strege & Co Purchases New Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Syverson Strege & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Syverson Strege & Co owned approximately 0.55% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 49,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 35,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.03. 37,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,899. The stock has a market cap of $428.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

