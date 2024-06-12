Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 31.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $43.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $46.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.