SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (SWKHL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Performance
Shares of SWKHL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929. SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.