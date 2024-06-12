SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Up 9.1%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 2,829,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,298,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPWR. Citigroup dropped their target price on SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

The company has a market cap of $624.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

