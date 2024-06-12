Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up to $5.32

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.32, but opened at $5.83. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 2,456,047 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $62,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Stories

