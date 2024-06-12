Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0004

Substratum (SUB) traded up 50% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 113.5% against the dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $6.57 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,244.90 or 0.99802385 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012287 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004455 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00088337 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023953 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.