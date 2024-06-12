Stratis Price Hits $0.0629 on Top Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $50,156.31 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.05 or 0.05193971 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00048624 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00014704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00015500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011321 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

