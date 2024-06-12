STP Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $92.65 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last week, STP has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. STP has a total market cap of $92.65 million and $3.29 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010368 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,442.45 or 1.00007773 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012128 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004469 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00088617 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04690466 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $5,121,315.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.