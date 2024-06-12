StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $3.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.54. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.49.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
