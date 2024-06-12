StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 million, a P/E ratio of 202.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. Key Tronic has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $6.24.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $140.53 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.20%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

