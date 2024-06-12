StockNews.com Downgrades First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

First Community Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $123.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. First Community has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. First Community had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Community Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Community

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in First Community by 41.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 522.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in First Community in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Community during the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in First Community by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Community

(Get Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.