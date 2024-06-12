StockNews.com Downgrades Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) to Sell

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

Evans Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.32. 26,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,385. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $145.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 21,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $550,113.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 576,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,653.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Evans Bancorp news, Treasurer John B. Connerton sold 3,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $91,611.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 21,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $550,113.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 576,633 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,653.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,937 shares of company stock valued at $837,330. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evans Bancorp by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 78.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,078,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

