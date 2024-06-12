StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SP Plus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

NASDAQ SP opened at $53.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.87. SP Plus has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). SP Plus had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,156,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in SP Plus by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 289,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 39,871 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SP Plus by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,741,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

