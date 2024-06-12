StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of CBFV opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.55. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.36 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CB Financial Services stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,381 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 6.32% of CB Financial Services worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.