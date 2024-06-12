Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of SilverCrest Metals Call Options (NYSE:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,877 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 151% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,343 call options.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:SILV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $8.27. 922,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,011. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.25.
SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $61.32 million during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 49.21% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on SILV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SilverCrest Metals
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SilverCrest Metals
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.