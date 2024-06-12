Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of SilverCrest Metals Call Options (NYSE:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,877 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 151% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,343 call options.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SILV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $8.27. 922,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,011. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.25.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $61.32 million during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 49.21% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 5,624.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,352,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,888 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SILV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

