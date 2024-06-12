StepStone Group LP to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

StepStone Group has a payout ratio of 38.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect StepStone Group to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

StepStone Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.45. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STEP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on StepStone Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

In other StepStone Group news, Director David F. Hoffmeister bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

