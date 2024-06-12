Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.14

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$87.14 and last traded at C$87.07, with a volume of 67727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$84.98.

SJ has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.57.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$81.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.20. The stock has a market cap of C$4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$781.85 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.7120805 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.82%.

In other Stella-Jones news, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$72.45 per share, with a total value of C$36,225.00. In other news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.67, for a total transaction of C$398,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy acquired 500 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$72.45 per share, with a total value of C$36,225.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

