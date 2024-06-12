Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Acquires 7,434 Shares

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $83,706.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,087,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,241,646.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Steel Connect alerts:

On Wednesday, June 12th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 13,908 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $162,167.28.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 1,323 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $13,891.50.

On Friday, April 26th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 47,013 shares of Steel Connect stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $564,156.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 156,313 shares of Steel Connect stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,875,756.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 701,246 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $6,893,248.18.

On Friday, April 12th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 6 shares of Steel Connect stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $56.10.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 18,605 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $166,142.65.

Steel Connect Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ STCN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,434. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Connect

Steel Connect ( NASDAQ:STCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Connect had a net margin of 53.00% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $43.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 2,017,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Steel Connect by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 332,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Connect during the 1st quarter worth about $2,991,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 159,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.