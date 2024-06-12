Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Up 10.5%

Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) were up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.68 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.50). Approximately 686,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 466,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.31 ($0.45).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £54.67 million, a PE ratio of -768.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, insider Thomas Spain sold 101,546 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £30,463.80 ($38,792.56). Insiders have sold 414,622 shares of company stock worth $13,475,497 in the last 90 days. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

