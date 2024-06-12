SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 305 ($3.88) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.46% from the stock’s previous close.

SSPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 296.25 ($3.77).

SSPG stock opened at GBX 162.70 ($2.07) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16,270.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 193.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 212.94. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 156.40 ($1.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 283.20 ($3.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In other SSP Group news, insider Patrick Coveney acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £74,000 ($94,231.50). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 40,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,424,928. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

