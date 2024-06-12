Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Short Interest Down 62.1% in May

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of SVII stock remained flat at $11.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,586. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $2,178,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 484,858 shares during the period. Kim LLC grew its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 575,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 96,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

