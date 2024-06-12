SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.02

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.02 and last traded at $60.96, with a volume of 4136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.09.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $796.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGM. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $495,000.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

