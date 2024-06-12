SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $147.17

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $147.17 and last traded at $147.17, with a volume of 368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.65.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 501,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 461,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,325,000 after purchasing an additional 84,854 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1,200.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,304,000 after purchasing an additional 293,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,776,000.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

