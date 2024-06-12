Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $53.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SAH

Sonic Automotive Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $56.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.71. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonic Automotive

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $237,181.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,817,007.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,664.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,521,404 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 35,366.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.