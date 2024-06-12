Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Now Covered by Roth Mkm

Analysts at Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 126.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Solitario Resources from $0.80 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Solitario Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XPL opened at $0.88 on Monday. Solitario Resources has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $71.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solitario Resources will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Solitario Resources stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.22% of Solitario Resources worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

About Solitario Resources

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

