Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $125.89 and last traded at $128.66. Approximately 3,516,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 6,348,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.21.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.28.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser acquired 76,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.09 per share, with a total value of $9,989,058.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,632,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,968,375.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,896,852.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser purchased 76,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.09 per share, with a total value of $9,989,058.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,632,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,968,375.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 81,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,456,857 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,484,000 after acquiring an additional 43,062 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $980,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

