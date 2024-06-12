SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes $210,000 Position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,418 shares. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.37.
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
