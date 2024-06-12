SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 618 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,448,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,807,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.24.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

