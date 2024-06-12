SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 522 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.1% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 142,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Pfizer by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 76,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,514,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,109,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,963,000 after purchasing an additional 33,990 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 29,563,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,761,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $158.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.