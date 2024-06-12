Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSLX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.76. 98,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,406. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.44 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

