SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Up to $123.91

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $123.91, but opened at $130.99. SiTime shares last traded at $130.65, with a volume of 15,015 shares changing hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.83.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $138,051.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SiTime news, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 1,094 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $138,051.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,465 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $438,842.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,988.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,652. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,020,000 after buying an additional 212,615 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,412,000 after buying an additional 85,800 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in SiTime by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 892,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,908,000 after buying an additional 25,324 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,102,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,940,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

