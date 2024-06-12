SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Lowered to $150.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SITE. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.13.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SITE stock opened at $131.12 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $116.81 and a twelve month high of $188.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 51,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $708,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,757,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth about $168,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

