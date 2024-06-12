Simplex Trading LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,373,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,156 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,191,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4,747.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 960,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,953,000 after acquiring an additional 940,849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 872,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,397,000 after acquiring an additional 309,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 811,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,554,000 after acquiring an additional 400,807 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWY stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,631,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,123. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average is $63.78. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.