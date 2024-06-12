Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on June 21st

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,479. The company has a market capitalization of $217.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

Insider Transactions at Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvercrest Asset Management Group news, major shareholder Path Smaller Companies Fu Long purchased 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $76,935.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940,798 shares in the company, valued at $14,159,009.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

