Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of SIA stock opened at C$14.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.15. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$9.87 and a 1-year high of C$15.30.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$230.95 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.329883 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.05%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

