Sidoti Csr Comments on Hawkins, Inc.'s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKNFree Report) – Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hawkins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst K. May expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hawkins’ current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Hawkins’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price target on Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Hawkins Trading Up 2.1 %

Hawkins stock opened at $89.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $89.82.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.49 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 8.20%.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hawkins news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,668.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,300 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $112,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,120.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawkins

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Hawkins by 36.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

