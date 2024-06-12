Short Interest in Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Rises By 198.5%

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,900 shares, an increase of 198.5% from the May 15th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Yuexiu Property Stock Performance

Yuexiu Property stock remained flat at $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Yuexiu Property has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.

Get Yuexiu Property alerts:

About Yuexiu Property

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Yuexiu Property Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages properties primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Management, Property Investment, and Other. The company is involved in holding investment properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Yuexiu Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuexiu Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.