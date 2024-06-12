Short Interest in Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Rises By 198.5%

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,900 shares, an increase of 198.5% from the May 15th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Yuexiu Property Stock Performance
Yuexiu Property stock remained flat at $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Yuexiu Property has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.
About Yuexiu Property
