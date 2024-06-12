Short Interest in WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Decreases By 90.6%

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the May 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
WisdomTree Target Range Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $63.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07.
WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Target Range Fund
About WisdomTree Target Range Fund
The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.
