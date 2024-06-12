Short Interest in WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Decreases By 90.6%

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the May 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $63.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07.

Get WisdomTree Target Range Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Target Range Fund

About WisdomTree Target Range Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund ( NASDAQ:GTR Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.68% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Target Range Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Target Range Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.