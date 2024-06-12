Short Interest in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Increases By 323.7%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 323.7% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

CBH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 28,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,020. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $623,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth $156,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7,617.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 359,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

