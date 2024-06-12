Short Interest in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Decreases By 63.3%

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the May 15th total of 21,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VERO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. 682,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,064. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Venus Concept news, major shareholder Michael Willingham Masters sold 102,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $123,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 383,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,014. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

