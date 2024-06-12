Short Interest in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Declines By 62.6%

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the May 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance
Shares of XBIL stock opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $50.30.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2181 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.