Short Interest in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Declines By 62.6%

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the May 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBIL stock opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2181 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares during the period.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

