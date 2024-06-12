Short Interest in TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Expands By 1,122.1%

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, a growth of 1,122.1% from the May 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TSSI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,769. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 million, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.74. TSS has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.59.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter.

TSS, Inc provides integration technology services to implement, operate, and maintain information technology systems to enterprises and users in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

